Digital donations

The devastating floods have affected millions of residents and displaced thousands of families across Pakistan. As the crisis continues to unfold, officials have called on Pakistani residents, overseas Pakistanis, and the international community for support. As a nation, we need to support the flood-affected communities and extend every possible support to mitigate their sufferings. Digital payments systems have greatly improved the ease of donations and enabled us to conveniently donate through online, mobile banking and smart-phone applications.

There are many charity organizations available on the Easypaisa mobile phone application that are working on the ground for flood relief and rehabilitation activities. Currently, charity organizations are working on distributing food and basic household goods such as hygiene supplies, blankets, and kitchen items. Therefore, I wish to utilize this space to request the public to come forward and help facilitate the rescue operations and donate through these platforms.

Rabia Zulfiqar

Karachi