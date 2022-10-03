Maryam gives new life to cipher: Imran

PTI Chairman Imran Khan addressing public gathering in Taxila. —Screen grab PTI YouTube

TAXILA: Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said Sunday that PMLN Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has given a new life to the cipher.

He was addressing a mammoth public gathering in connection with the anti-government movement. In his initial remarks, Imran Khan thanked the people of Taxila for attending the public gathering in large numbers. “Taxila has never witnessed such a big participation of women in any public gathering.”

He praised PTI leader Ghulam Sarwar Khan for firmly standing with him in difficult times. He added that Ghulam Sarwar Khan did not change his loyalty when consciences were being sold.

Imran Khan challenged the rulers to arrest him instead of giving threats. “This is the movement of real freedom and we are ready to face jails. I am ready to go to jail and my nation as well. We are not afraid of jail.”

He said the nation was ready to give sacrifices for real freedom. Regarding the cipher issue, the PTI chief said, “The copies of the cipher were sent to the National Security Committee, National Assembly, chief justice and the president. They [current rulers] had termed the cipher a lie.”

“I want to thank Maryam Nawaz for giving a new life to the cipher issue. I want to thank you for proving my statements [regarding the cipher] true.” “They staged a new drama now that the cipher is missing. Maryam Bibi! The cipher is not missing but you should ask the foreign ministry as the copy of cipher is still there. The master copy of the cipher is still present in the Foreign Office (FO).”

The PTI chief censured the incumbent government over the skyrocketing inflation and fuel prices. He predicted that gas prices will be increased up to 250 percent in the winter season. He blamed the rulers for coming into power to get their corruption cases quashed. He said the incumbent rulers had amended laws to get legal relief for continuing corrupt practices. He once again alleged that the rulers received another NRO after they had been given an NRO by former military ruler Pervez Musharraf in 2007.

Imran further alleged that the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) was acting like a servant of the present rulers. He added that they could not defeat the PTI in fair and free elections. He challenged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to get ready for the upcoming PTI protest as he was giving final touches to his preparations. “I knew about their plan but they are completely unaware of mine. I am preparing for it and I will suddenly give you a call. You have to be prepared.”