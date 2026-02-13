Royal family loses 'loyal' worker after King Charles disliked his work?

Decorator 'hanged' himself after King Charles criticized his work

Chris Eadie, a decorator serving the royal family for over 30 years, was found hanging in the garden of his home in Norfolk. He was 63.



Serving at Sandringham estate under the monarchy of late Queen Elizabeth II and then King Charles III. However, when the latter criticized his work, the royal worker became dejected.

His brother, Mark Eadie, offers further details on what happened in the final days of his late sibling. “My brother was absolutely brilliant at his job. He had incredible attention to detail and wouldn’t let anything go unless it was perfect," he shares.

Eadie also adds that his late brother was strongly committed to his job and was loyal to the royal family.

Chris Eadie

"He was loyal and wouldn’t talk about what he did, but I know he painted William and Kate’s bedroom and even met their children once in the garden. He said they were lovely.”

But then Charles ordered a pagoda painted over a Buddha at Sandringham in the colours he requested.

Despite finding it a "bit garish," Eadie, his brother says, does his work as instructed. However, the monarch reportedly did not like the end result and ordered it to be repainted by another contractor.

Eadie's brother says this criticism had a profound impact on him, leaving him devastated. “After all that detailed preparation, someone else was given the job. He was devastated," he shares.

At the same time, signs of depression began to appear in him. He has started to lose his appetite because he thought he might have cancer.

These details were brought forth during an investigation in Norfolk Coroner’s Court.

It is worth noting that Mr. Eadie has two sons.