King Charles is ‘clearly worried’ Andrew has tarnished Royal image

King Charles is urged to release a clear statement on Prince Andrew, it is revealed.

His Majesty, who has not yet publicly pushed his defamed brother to come clean about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, is asked to say more.

Speaking to GB News, Royal expert Jennie Bond says: "The Royal Family are quite understandably peeved about the whole thing. In all of their statements, they say that their thoughts are with the victims and not really about themselves, but having said that, they are clearly worried about the damage to the monarchy that this is doing and continuing to do. The questions are growing and I'm not sure that they are not going to go away. I am not sure that they have done enough."

Jennie replied: "I thought that when they forced the ex-Duke to give up his title and then stripped him of all his titles and booted him out of his house, I thought 'what more can they do?'

But I'm now coming round to the view that perhaps we do need a public statement of some kind from the King to say that yes, he has exerted pressure on his brother to co-operate with the American investigation into Epstein."