Azam Khan admitted handing missing cypher to Imran Khan: Ishaq Dar

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz (L) and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar addressing a press conference in Lahore on October 1, 2022. — YouTube screengrab/PTV News Live

LAHORE: A day after federal cabinet was told that the cypher being used by Imran Khan in public gatherings was stolen, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday revealed that the former prime minister's principal secretary Azam Khan has said that he gave the cable to the former premier.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore flanked by PML-N's top brass, Senator Dar said that no country allows a breach of its national security. He added that the cypher is missing from the archives of the PM Office and the audio leaks have laid bare their plan.

"Former principal secretary Azam Khan has said that he handed the cypher to Imran Khan," said Dar.



Dar, during the conference, blamed Khan for violating the official secret act. He said that the PTI chief is solely responsible for this whole travesty.

The finance minister said if action is not taken against this matter, then it would be another breach of the Constitution.

He further revealed that the cabinet has inspected all aspects in this regard in detail. “The minutes that were created regarding the diplomatic cypher are present; however, the original document is missing,” Dar added.

“This proves that conspiracy was not hatched by the incumbent coalition government instead the PTI was behind this,” he said, adding that a meeting of the National Security Committee has also been held in this regard.

Playing the purported audio leak of the former prime minister, Dar said: “We will betray our constitution if we do not take it to its logical end.

“The mess created in four years could not be cleaned in four-five months; however, our efforts will be to stop the destruction and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s team is working to provide relief to the masses.”

