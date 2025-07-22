Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar signs BBNJ Agreement at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on July 22, 2025. — X@ForeignOfficePk

Pakistan has become a signatory of UN convention seeking to lay down a legal framework for all maritime activities and conserve marine biodiversity in areas beyond national jurisdiction.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar signed the "Agreement under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ Agreement)" at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, the Foreign Office said on Tuesday.

Pakistan played a leading role during the BBNJ negotiations, serving as Chair of the Group of 77 and China during the two main sessions in 2022.

Representing the collective voice of developing countries Pakistan consistently advocated for fair benefit-sharing, capacity-building, and technology transfer, in line with the principle of the common heritage of humankind, said the FO.

The signing of the BBNJ Agreement reflects on Pakistan's continued commitment to multilateral cooperation and to the protection and sustainable use of marine biodiversity in areas beyond national jurisdiction.

Under the overall objective of the conservation and sustainable use of marine biological diversity of areas beyond national jurisdiction, for the present and in the long-term, through effective implementation of the relevant provisions of the convention and further international cooperation and coordination, the agreement addresses the following four key issues:

Marine genetic resources, including the fair and equitable sharing of benefits;

Measures such as area-based management tools, including marine protected areas;

Environmental impact assessments; and

Capacity-building and the transfer of marine technology.

The agreement also addresses a number of "cross-cutting issues", establishes a funding mechanism and sets up institutional arrangements, including a Conference of the Parties and various subsidiary bodies, a Clearing-House Mechanism and a secretariat.