May 9 case: ATC hands 10-year jail terms to Yasmin Rashid, other PTI leaders

(Left to right) This collage shows PTI leaders Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Dr Yasmin Rashid. — X/Facebook/Dr Yasmin Rashid/File

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Tuesday sentenced Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leaders Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed, and several others in a case related to the May 9, 2023, riots.

The court also awarded sentences to former Punjab governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema, PTI leader Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, and Afzal Azeem Pahat in the same case. The verdict had been reserved earlier and was announced today by the ATC.

Meanwhile, the court acquitted former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the same case. Others acquitted include Hamza Azeem Pahat, Rana Tanveer, and Aizaz Rafiq.

The latest verdict gave another blow to the Imran Khan-founded party as earlier today, another ATC in Sargodha sentenced Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Ahmed Khan Bachar, MNA Mohammad Ahmed Chattha and several other PTI workers to 10 years each in prison in vandalism case related to May 9 riots.

On the other hand, PA opposition leader has announced his decision to challenge his conviction in the high court, alleging political victimisation and constitutional violations in the ATC judgment.

In a statement, Bhachar said the court's ruling was not based on the Constitution but on political grounds. “The verdict was delivered in a politically motivated case that deviated from constitutional principles,” he remarked.

He added that the decision was made without fulfilling the required legal procedures. He further criticised the government, saying, "Following the 26th Amendment, the ruling regime has brought the judiciary under its influence."

The case was registered in Mianwali over vandalism and riots related to the protests triggered by the arrest of PTI founder and former prime minister Imran Khan in a corruption case on May 9, 2023.

It came after the Lahore High Court (LHC) dismissed the bail petitions of former prime minister and PTI founder in eight separate cases related to the May 9 riots, including the attack on Jinnah House in Lahore.

These verdicts added to the legal woes of the former ruling party which formally launched its anti-government campaign a week ago, set to reach its "peak" by August 5, following the directives of incarcerated PTI founder.

'Judiciary has failed'

Addressing a press conference separately, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan strongly criticised recent court rulings against party members, saying that the sentences were handed down without fulfilling legal requirements and that the judiciary had “failed”.

He noted that the people have lost faith in the courts. “Today’s verdicts are proof that the judiciary has collapsed,” he claimed, terming the decisions "controversial".

He further said the same two witnesses were being repeatedly produced in all May 9-related cases. Referring to PTI founder and others, Gohar said: “They had only demanded the right to a fair trial.”

Highlighting legal inconsistencies, Gohar stressed that under the Constitution, a single case cannot be tried in different jurisdictions.

Barrister Gohar also noted that three PTI lawmakers, including the opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly, had been sentenced in the same case.

For his part, Salman Akram Raja said the punishment was not limited to PTI leaders but was an attack on democracy itself.

He raised serious concerns over the credibility of witnesses presented in the cases, particularly those being tried in Punjab. “In multiple cases across Punjab, the same individual is levelling identical allegations,” he claimed.

He urged the judiciary and institutions to reflect on the implications of these proceedings and the precedent they set for justice and civil liberties in Pakistan.

In contrast, Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik — while speaking to Geo News — said justice had been served. “All evidence was presented, all legal requirements were fulfilled,” he said, dismissing PTI's criticism as politically motivated.

“This is the same party that never produced their lawyers or even appeared themselves,” Aqeel said, adding: "They reject any verdict that goes against them, no matter how lawful."

He emphasised that the decision was in full accordance with the Constitution and law.

May 9 mayhem

The May 9, 2023, events refer to the violent protests that broke out in several parts of the country following the arrest of the PTI founder and saw attacks on public properties and military installations, including Corps Commander House Lahore, also known as Jinnah House.

The riots were triggered by the arrest of ex-premier Khan from the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a graft case.

Several PTI leaders and workers were released on bail after their arrests, while many still remain behind bars.

The deposed prime minister, who was ousted from power via the opposition's no-confidence motion in April 2022, has been behind bars since August 2023 as he was facing a slew of charges ranging from corruption to terrorism.