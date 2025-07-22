Minor boy dies after severe beating from madrassa teachers in Swat

This representational image shows a crime scene tape. — Unsplash

SWAT: A young student allegedly beaten to death by his teachers at a seminary in Swat's Khwazakhela area, the police said on Tuesday.

The tragic incident, which has also gain widespread attention on social media, has led to a major police investigation.

Authorities have so far arrested one teacher directly linked to the student's death, while two other alleged perpetrators remain at large.

In a statement, District Police Officer (DPO) Swat said that further investigation revealed a disturbing pattern of long-standing physical abuse at the madrassa, with multiple students reportedly subjected to violent treatment over several months.

In light of these revelations, authorities have arrested nine more individuals linked to the abuse.

The DPO said that a case has been registered under Section 302 (premeditated murder) along with relevant provisions of the Child Protection Act.

The police have also recovered objects used to torture the students from the premises. The seminary has since been sealed, and the children enrolled at the institution have been handed over to their parents.

The police officer emphasised that the case is being treated with utmost seriousness, and all those involved in the abuse of children will be brought to justice.

In May this year, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Private Schools Regulatory Authority, prohibited corporal punishment in private schools, instructing the latter to ensure implementation of this ban.

Furthermore, it was also mentioned in the letter that those found guilty may face up to six months in jail or a fine of 50,000 rupees.

In April, a four-year old student was allegedly tortured by his teacher at a seminary in the Batapur area after failing to memorise his lesson. The incident sparked outrage, with authorities launching legal action following a complaint by the victim’s father.

The boy, Zulqarnain, sustained visible marks on his face after the madrassa’s Qari Waseem reportedly beat him for not remembering his lesson.