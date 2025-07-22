Electric tram service to be launched in Lahore

LAHORE: The walled city is set to further enhance its eco-friendly public transportation network with the introduction of electric trams following the successful integration of electric buses, an Orange Line spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday.
An Orange Train spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday that an order for these advanced trams has been placed with China. This move marks another significant step for Lahore in its commitement to developing a sustainable urban transit system.
The spokeperson highlighted the impressive efficiency of the new electric trams, stating that they will be capable of travelling between 25 and 27 kilometres on a mere 10-minute charge.
Each tram will feature a three-compartment (three-box) design and will have the capacity to carry up to 250 passengers at a time.
"The assembly of the first three-compartment trams is currently underway at the Ali Town Depot," the spokesperson added.
The electric tram service will initially be launched as a pilot project, with a proposed route running from Thokar Niaz Baig to Harbanspura.
"At first, the tram will operate on a trial basis," the spokesperson said. "It has been proposed that the service be offered free of charge during this phase. If successful, fare structures will be introduced for regular operations."
