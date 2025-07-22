Punjab Assembly opposition leader awarded 10-year jail term in May 9 case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Sargodha on Tuesday sentenced Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar, MNA Mohammad Ahmed Chattha and several other Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers to 10 years in a vandalism case related to May 9, 2023 riots.
Bachar was not present in the court at the time of verdict pronouncement.
The case was registered in Mianwali over vandalism and riots related to the protests triggered by the arrest of PTI founder and former prime minister Imran Khan in a corruption case on May 9, 2023.
The verdict adds to the former ruling party's legal and political woes — triggered by the infamous May 9 riots which saw military installations including Rawalpindi's General Headquarters (GHQ) being vandalised by mobs following Khan's arrest in a graft case.
This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.
