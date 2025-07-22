Rescuers engage in relief operations after heavy rains wreak havoc in GB

A vehicle caught in a landslide on Babusar Chilas road. — Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Rescue and relief efforts are underway in Gilgit Baltistan after heavy rains and flash floods wreaked havoc in the tourist hotspot of Babusar leaving at least three dead and more than a dozen missing.

Officials say that the flash floods damaged infrastructure and washed away tourist vehicles in the region on Monday.

GB government spokesperson Faizullah Faraq said efforts were being made to trace the missing individuals.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the incident occurred around 3:30pm on Monday when a cloudburst struck the Babusar Road stretch between Jal and Diyung, affecting approximately 7-8 kilometres.

Flooding and a cloudburst in GB's Diamer district disrupted traffic along key sections of the Karakoram Highway. On the instructions of the Federal Minister for Communications, National Highway Authority (NHA) teams have been actively engaged in clearing blockages.

A spokesperson for the NHA said on Tuesday that traffic has been restored at multiple locations, including near Chilas Bazaar, Zero Point, and Governor Farm.

The highway has also been reopened for one-way traffic at Passu and Jalkhad, while restoration work is ongoing near Tatta Pani. NHA teams worked throughout the night and remain on site until full access is restored. The NHA chairman is personally supervising the operations.

Diamer Deputy Commissioner Atta-ur-Rehman told the media that machinery is being transported to flood-affected areas, and in some locations it has already arrived.

He said that the injured have been shifted to the Regional Headquarters Hospital via ambulances. He added that three bodies have been recovered so far, but it remains unconfirmed whether they were tourists or local residents.

The deputy commissioner said that the district administration is committed to doing all it can in response to the natural disaster and will now begin providing food, water, and other relief supplies to affected individuals.

Damage and destruction

Police said over 30 vehicles, including passenger coasters, were swept away by the flash floods, while 10 to 15 vehicles are believed to be completely destroyed.

Officials said landslides caused the complete closure of the Babusar Road, with 7 to 8 kilometres of road completely destroyed and four connecting bridges washed away.

Two mosques and more than 50 houses were also destroyed by the floods, they added.

Moreover, the deluge also damaged electricity infrastructure and fiber optic lines, causing serious disruptions in communication.

Tourists in Thak and Babusar have lost contact with their families.

Army taking part in rescue efforts

GB government spokesperson Faraq has said that rescue operations had been affected during the night due to darkness, but resumed early in the morning.

He said over 200 stranded tourists have been rescued and brought to Chilas.

Local residents also played a key role in rescuing stranded tourists. Hotels and guest houses in Chilas have been opened free of charge for affected travellers.

Authorities continue to search for the missing as more rain is forecast in the region. The situation remains critical, and all rescue resources are being mobilised.

The Pakistan Army is also taking part in the relief efforts to rescue tourists stranded on Babusar and Karakoram highways.

Army troops evacuated tourists and travellers to safe places by helicopters.

Moreover, the military along with GB Scouts teams are providing food items and medical to the affected people.

Commuters swept away in Islamabad

Heavy rains have also lashed adjoining Islamabad and Rawalpindi, leading to flooding in low-lying areas in both cities.

Two people in a car were swept away in a storm drain in Phase 5 of a private housing society in Islamabad. A video circulating on social media shows a vehicle drifting away in flood water — leaving its occupants helpless.

The incident occurred when the residents tried to drive their car near the storm drain but were swept away along with their car due to the increased water flow.

Rescue officials say a search operation has been launched for those swept away by the rain water.

Meanwhile, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) initiated a city-wide emergency response plan to protect residents from flooding and waterlogging.

The plan includes round-the-clock monitoring, rapid-response teams, and efforts to clear drains and flooded roads — all aimed at keeping the city running safely during the rainy season.

"Our top priority is preparedness and prevention," said CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa. "We're working closely with all departments to ensure immediate action in any emergency".

The CDA has launched an emergency helpline "1334" along with a central control room to handle public complaints. Whether it's water accumulation outside your home, a blocked drain, or a sewer overflow, citizens are urged to call and report it immediately.



