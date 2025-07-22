Security forces neutralise four Indian-sponsored terrorists in Kalat

Soldiers ride on a Pakistan Army vehicle in this undated image. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Security forces killed four Indian-sponsored terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan's Kalat district, the military's media wing said on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces conducted a "deliberate sanitisation operation" following the successful IBO on July 19, during which four terrorists "belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Hindustan" were killed.

"During the conduct of the operation, four more terrorists of Fitna al Hindustan were hunted down and successfully neutralised," it said.

A terrorist hideout was also busted and a large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives was recovered, the ISPR added.

"Security forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts by Indian proxies at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan," it added.

Pakistan witnessed a surge in terror activities, particularly in its Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan provinces, since the return of Taliban rulers in Afghanistan in 2021.

In May this year, Pakistan saw a slight uptick in militant attacks even as heightened military tensions with neighbouring India failed to trigger a significant escalation in violence from extremist groups.

Data released by the Islamabad-based Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) indicates a 5% increase in attacks compared to April, though the overall picture suggests militant groups largely remained contained despite the regional geopolitical climate.

According to the PICSS monthly security assessment, May recorded 85 militant attacks, a marginal rise from 81 in April.

These incidents resulted in 113 fatalities, including 52 security forces personnel, 46 civilians, 11 militants, and four members of peace committees. The month also saw 182 individuals injured, comprising 130 civilians, 47 security personnel, four militants, and one peace committee member.

While the overall number of attacks saw only a modest increase, a deeper dive into the figures reveals some concerning trends.

Deaths among security personnel surged by a significant 73%, underscoring the persistent threat faced by Pakistan's armed forces.

Civilian injuries also witnessed a dramatic 145% increase, jumping from 53 in April to 130 in May, highlighting the growing impact of militant activities on the general populace. Conversely, injuries among security personnel decreased by 20%, falling from 59 to 47.

In operations initiated by security forces during the month, at least 59 militants were killed, while five security personnel lost their lives.

Combining militant attacks and security operations, the overall casualty toll for May stood at 172 including 57 security personnel, 65 militants, 46 civilians, and four peace committee members.