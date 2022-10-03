Khattak warns govt against arresting Imran

NOWSHERA: Warning the government against arresting former prime minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf provincial head Pervez Khattak on Sunday said the PTI chairman was their ‘red line’ so whoever crossed it should be ready to face the consequences.
Addressing a gathering here, he said that no matter how many arrest warrants the government issued for Imran Khan it would not be able to cause any harm to him.
The former defence minister said that hundreds of thousands of PTI workers would converge on Islamabad if the government issued the arrest warrants for Imran Khan.
“The rulers should remember that the tsunami of the PTI workers will wash away this government if they dare to arrest Imran Khan,” he declared. He said the incumbent government had abolished the corruption cases of the Pakistan Democratic Movement leaders.
Criticizing the appointment of Ishaq Dar as finance minister, Pervez Khattak said the PMLN leader had looted the national resources and had fled the country.
He said that the government should step down and announce elections at the earliest instead of victimizing the members of the opposition parties.
He alleged that the incumbent government was following a foreign agenda and was hurting the interests of the country.
