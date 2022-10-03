Man tortured to death

LAHORE:A 32-year-old man was tortured to death by unidentified persons in the limits of Ichhara police on Sunday.

The body, yet to be identified, bore marks of torture which suggested that the victim had been severely tortured before being killed. Police shifted the body to the morgue.

Man shot dead: A 21-year-old youth was shot dead over a minor issue in the limits of Shafiqabad police here on Sunday.

The youth was identified as Shah Nawaz. The victim and accused Jahanzeb alias Shoper had a fight over a minor issue a few days ago. On the day of incident, Shah Nawaz was called for reconciliation by Jahanzeb. When Shah Nawaz reached Malipura Karim Park, the Shoper group started firing and murdered Shah Nawaz. His body was shifted to morgue.

Fire erupts in shoe godown: A fire broke out in a shoe godown in Moti Bazaar, Masti Gate on Sunday. On being informed, the firefighters rushed to the scene and extinguished the fire after hectic efforts. Cause of fire was said to be short circuit. No casualty was reported in the incident.