Monday October 03, 2022
Education for all

October 03, 2022

In Pakistan, many children are being priced out of an education. In such cases, parents’ incomes are insufficient to cover both household expenses and school fees; since most consider the former to be the first priority, their children’s education is sacrificed.

We have to bring down school fees and ensure that no family is unable to afford an education for their child.

Zainab Arzoo

Karachi

