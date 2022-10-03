Hospital security guard injured as he kills robber

A robber was gunned down by a hospital security guard on Sunday, while three others were arrested after being injured in shootouts with the police in different areas of the city.

When a gang of at least four armed robbers entered a hospital in Block-F of North Nazimabad, security guard Munir Hussain, 50, opened fire on them. Police said that during the exchange of fire, one of the robbers was killed on the spot but the guard was also wounded, while the other robbers escaped.

The casualties were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH). Police also found a weapon on the dead robber, who is yet to be identified. Police have also obtained CCTV camera footage of the incident.

Separately, a robber was arrested in an injured state after an exchange of fire with the police in DHA Phase-VII. He was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC). He was identified as Sunny, son of Annu.

Similarly, a robber identified as Danish Akram, 35, was arrested in an injured state after an encounter with the police in the New Karachi area. He was taken to the ASH.

Another robber was arrested in an injured state after an exchange of fire with the police in Korangi’s Ibrahim Hyderi area. He was taken to the JPMC. He was identified as Roshan Salman, 30.