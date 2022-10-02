Pak UN peacekeeper martyred in DR Congo

Pakistani peacekeeper Havaldar Babar Siddique. File photo

RAWALPINDI: Pakistani peacekeeper Havaldar Babar Siddique, posted to the UN Peace Keeping Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo, embraced martyrdom in the line of duty.

According to ISPR, six armed assailants from Bunyamalange Armed Group approached Permanent Operation Base (POB) Minibwe, Congo in disguise of surrendering their weapons as part of a UN initiative.

Havaldar Babar Siddique was performing the duties of Guard Commander at the entry point for registering proclaimed surrenders. The assailant started indiscriminate firing on the check-post, resultantly, Havaldar Babar received a gunshot on his head. The Pakistan Army troops responded immediately. Havaldar Babar was evacuated to the nearest Pakistan Army medical Aid Post but he could not survive.

“Pakistan has always played a pivotal role as a responsible member of the international community to help realise ideals of global peace and security through active support in various UN peacekeeping missions. Our peacekeepers have always distinguished themselves in executing challenging peacekeeping tasks in conflict-torn areas through devotion and, if necessary. rendering supreme sacrifices,” the ISPR said.

So far, 171 Pakistan peacekeepers have laid down their lives during the UN missions for international peace and security. Havaldar Babar Siddique Shaheed, a resident of Shakargarh, 35 years, is survived by a wife, a son and a daughter.