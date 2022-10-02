KKH closed for heavy traffic as FWO starts repairing bridge

MANSEHRA: The Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) on Saturday started repairing a central bridge linking Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with Gilgit-Baltistan through Karakoram Highway (KKH) after the police closed it for heavy traffic.

“This central bridge was badly affected by the recent flash floods and to avoid any mishap and we have blocked it for the heavy traffic till the completion of the repair work,” District Police Officer, Lower Kohistan, Muzammil Shah told reporters.

The Khayal Bridge situated at the Indus River in Lower Kohistan had developed dangerous cracks at one of the foundation beams during the recent flash floods.

He said that as the FWO had started the repair work, his department restricted the entry of heavy vehicles weighing over 10 tonnes.

The District Police Officer said that preemptive measures were being

taken for the safety of the people, transporters and motorists as its foundation would be filled with iron and concrete along the riverside.

“We have already informed transport companies, oil and goods transporter associations and other concerned stakeholders within our district and rest of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and GB about the closure of the bridge for heavy traffic,” Muzammil said.

A portion of Karakoram Highway in Upper Kohistan was also washed away in the floodwater in the Indus River on August 25 this year, which was also cleared now to traffic after digging adjoining mountains.