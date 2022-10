Sadly, there appears to be no end in sight to Pakistan’s energy crisis. This crisis has persisted through various civilian and military administrations. There is clearly a deficit of committed and visionary leadership in this country, keeping us mired in poverty.

Pitifully, the hard-earned taxes of the people only cater to the perks and privileges of the elite, who are more interested in personal power than uplifting their country.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad