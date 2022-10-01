Islamabad : Flagship Future World School & College, H-11/4, hosted a student council investiture ceremony 2022 in an effort to encourage young individuals to regularise student body and become responsible citizens, says a press release.

The student council comprising of IGCSEs, AS & A Level vowed under oath that they will be active and responsible members of the student executive council and will abide by the laws made by the college and the managing body to guarantee themselves and the student body a better campus life.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by the chief guest Dr. Samar Mubarakmand, a renowned nuclear physicist, founder and CEO of The Millennium Education Dr. Faisal Mushtaq TI, and Sabina Zakir; director communications & outreach.

Principal of Future World School & College; Muneeze Muzaffar, in her introductory speech expressed the purpose of student government, and clubs and societies. She stated that this will help foster teamwork and encourage them to engage in productive activities.

Dr. Samar Mubararkmand expressed his pleasure in witnessing the event and stressed that education is the best investment concerning the future of the country. He further said that Pakistanis are capable of achieving great heights and there is no stopping them as long as they maintain commitment to excellence.

Dr. Faisal Mushtaq appreciated the dedication of the hard-working staff of Future World School and College, and commended the engagement of the students in a variety of clubs and societies. He emphasized the importance of upholding these official positions and respecting the roles that they have promised.