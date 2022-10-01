Supply gap

Our area is among those experiencing frequent power outages. Although the local residents have informed the electricity department about the disruptions, it has had no impact.

There is clearly an urgent need to boost electricity supply in the country. We should invest more in renewable energy, including nuclear and thermal energy, and also develop our natural fossil-fuel resources, particularly our coal deposits. These steps will ensure a cheap and plentiful supply of electricity.

Aysha Qadir

Karachi