Life without power

I would like to draw the attention of KE towards the frequent power outages in many areas of Karachi. These outages are a source of great stress for the people and impede them from living a normal life. The elderly and the young people are among the worst affected.
The former are unable to get the rest and comfort they require while the latter are unable to pursue their studies to the fullest. I request the government and KE to resolve this problem at the earliest, in the interests of the people of Karachi.
Alisha Tajammul
Karachi
