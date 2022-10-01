Tyre makers hail Customs

KARACHI: Local trye industry on Friday lauded efforts of Pakistan Customs for starting a campaign against smuggled tyres and seizing a significant quantity of smuggled tyres worth over Rs541 million in the city.

Pakistan Customs’ enforcement section seized smuggled tryres in great numbers on directives of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman and member Customs (operation).

The section informed that the smuggled tyres were supplied in the local markets after a change in their specifications, serial numbers, sizes, and manufacturing dates through different embossing and alteration instruments.

“This one seizure of smuggled tyres worth millions of rupees clearly shows how the menace of smuggling is damaging the national economy and local industry,” said Hussain Kuli Khan, chief executive officer of GTR Tyre.

He claimed that around 60 percent tyres were being smuggled into the country, which in turn inflicting loss of more than Rs50 billion to the national exchequer. “The government should protect the local industry and national treasury from the damage caused by smuggling en-route mainly from Torkham and Chaman boarders.”