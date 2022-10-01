Gold drops Rs400/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs400 per tola on Friday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs145,500 per tola.
Similarly, 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs343 to Rs124,743.
In the international market, however, gold rates increased by $13 to $1,664 per ounce.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,560 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,337.44.
