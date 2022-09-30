 
close
Friday September 30, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Cipher audio leak ‘part II’ soon: Gillani

By Our Correspondent
September 30, 2022

MULTAN: Pakistan People’s Party’s senior leader Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani has hinted at possibility of more audio leaks of Imran Khan saying the cipher audio leak part two will further expose the latter’s dirty politics. Speaking here, he said the cipher audio leak exposed Imran Khan’s foreign conspiracy narrative.

Comments