Committee asks authorities to expedite flood damage survey

PESHAWAR: Technical Committee of Chief Minister’s Flood Relief Fund has directed authorities concerned to expedite the ongoing survey for damaged houses in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The review meeting of the technical committee was held on Thursday at the Civil Secretariat through a video link. Senator Dr Sania Nishtar, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash, relevant administrative secretaries and other officials attended the meeting.

The committee was informed about progress on an ongoing survey of damaged houses during floods and recent rains in the province. It was further informed that field teams of the Claim Assessment Committee collected data through a mobile application.

After approval from the District Disaster Management Unit (DDMU), headed by deputy commissioner, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority forwards national identity cards to Nadra for verification. Later, Bank of Khyber will open accounts for affected people and the amount would transparently be paid to them through biometric verification.

On the occasion, Chief Secretary Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash said that timely compensation to the flood victims is the top priority of the provincial government.