14 POs held

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Police here on Thursday arrested 14 proclaimed offenders (POs), drug peddlers and bootleggers and recovered four pistols, ammunition, charras and seven bottles of liquor from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Police held four POs, wanted in different cases registered in Saddar Baroni, Wah Cantt and Taxila Police Stations. He informed that police managed to arrest four POs namely Imran, Basit, Bilal and Arif, wanted in different cases registered in Saddar Baroni, Wah Cantt and Taxila Police Stations.