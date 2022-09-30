H-9 college students shine in HSSC exams

Islamabad : The students of the Islamabad Model College for Boys, H-9, have done well in the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) part I & II examinations with Principal Professor Javaid Iqbal Mughal crediting teachers for the accomplishment.

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education announced the exam results. The principal praised teachers for the good performance of students and said the exam results showed how diligently the teachers performed their duty regarding student learning.

He said the students did the college proud by outdoing its contemporaries i.e. Islamabad's ex-FG colleges (male). “The impressive performance of students in the HSSC exam was a result of concerted efforts of theirs, their teachers as well as their parents," he said.

The principal urged teachers to work as a team for better exam results.

The teachers said they felt extremely proud of the excellent performance of their students and attributed it to the far-reaching interventions by the principal, including rigorous enforcement, implementation and monitoring of an academic improvement plan.