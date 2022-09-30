Motorcyclists’ safety campaign kicks off

Islamabad : The Islamabad police on Thursday launched a three-day campaign for motorcyclists to ensure their safety during ride on bikes and control the violation of traffic rules, a police public relations officer said.

He said that, this campaign has been launched in collaboration with a private company and education teams of ITP would give safety tips to bike riders and give awareness about traffic laws.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan Islamabad capital police is taking special measures to ensure the integrated traffic system in the city and provide all the travel facilities to the citizens.

In this regard, following the instructions of DIG (Operations) Sohail Zafar Chatha, a three-day special campaign has been started to ensure the safety of the citizens who use motorcycles for travel purposes. Special teams of Islamabad capital police and representatives of private company would perform duties at main roads of the city and to brief the motorcyclists about safe journey.

During the first phase of the campaign, the motorcyclists driving the bikes without helmets and side mirrors or having defective indicators, headlights, rear lights and speed meters wou­ld be educated while the faulty equipment would to be repaired.

Special squads have also been constituted for this campaign under the supervision of SSP (Traffic). Citizens have been appealed to replace their motorcycle side mirrors and electric devices (signals, front lights and back lights) within two days. In the other phase, action will be taken against motorcyclists without glasses and faulty devices. The main objective of the special campaign is to provide all possible protection to the citizens and to make them aware about road safety and traffic rules so that accidents can be reduced as much as possible.