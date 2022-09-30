Arshad’s surgery in London

KARACHI: Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) plans to send the country's premier javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem to London next month for treatment.

"Yes, we are working on that matter. We want to send him to London for his elbow surgery by the end of next month," an official of the AFP told 'The News' on Thursday.

"According to the plans if he undergoes surgery next month and then takes a rest for November and December then he will resume his training in January. The next year is events-packed and we want him to be fit for those competitions," the official said.

The official revealed that a team of doctors in London will conduct his surgery. "They have already examined him and his MRI and other related tests have been conducted. Hopefully it will not be any serious issue and he will be fit quickly after the surgery," the official said.

Arshad developed an elbow injury during an international event in Iran in April last year. He clinched gold in that event and bettered his personal record by managing a throw of 86.38 metre.

Despite the injury, Arshad pulled off some fine performances in the Tokyo Olympics last year and the US World Championship held last July. In both these major events, Arshad finished fifth.

Arshad, despite injury, then created the Commonwealth Games record with a massive throw of 90.18m in Birmingham which fetched him gold medal. A few days later, he managed a throw of 88.55m in Turkey to win gold in the Islamic Games.

The official said that Rs10 million will be spent on his surgery. "We are taking up the matter with the government," the official said.