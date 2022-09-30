Hail the translators

International Translation Day (ITD) was initially launched in 1953 by the International Federation of Translators on the feast day of St Jerome-the patron saint of translators. In 2017, realizing the role of language professionals in bringing people together, the United Nations declared September 30 as ITD. The idea underlying celebrating ITD is to pay tribute to translators, interpreters, and terminologists whose role is highly significant so far as connecting nations and fostering peace is concerned. With the translation of a scholarly work, whether it belongs to literature or science (or technology), from one language into another, it is possible to initiate discourse on a global level and make valuable knowledge in one language accessible to the world.

By breaking down language barriers and translating the material available into several languages, the translators help make the world a global village. Furthermore, technological innovations have vastly improved the ease and accuracy of translations. In Pakistan, there is an urgent need to arrange dedicated events and training programs for translation. By recognizing and facilitating translators, more of our people will be able to engage with the latest scientific, political and cultural breakthroughs.

Dr Intikhab Ulfat

Karachi