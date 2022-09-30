PTI chairman can no longer mislead youth, says Sharjeel

Sindh Information, Transport and Mass-Transit Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is an enemy of Pakistan and Pakistanis, and he has been following in the footsteps of anti-Pakistan forces.

In a press statement issued on Thursday, Memon said the PTI chief was responsible for the imprisonment of 10 Pakistani nationals in Saudi Arabia who were breadwinners of their families.

He termed Khan a cunning person who could go to any extent for the sake of gaining power. Khan targeted not only the state institutions but also the 230 million people of Pakistan for his own interests, the information minister remarked.

Memon was of the view that it was an easy job for Khan to mislead innocent Pakistanis by forging lies. The American conspiracy narrative of the PTI chairman had been annihilated after the emergence of a recent audio leak, but even then Khan showed no regret, he said. The information minister said Khan had committed record corruption during his rule through women in his family. “How did Aleema Khan build properties abroad? Why did Imran Khan help Farah Gogi flee the country overnight?” he asked.

The Amnesty International, Bloomberg and many other international organisations had revealed the corruption committed by Khan in their reports, Memon maintained. He stated that Khan's adventurism was actually for hiding his misdeeds and he was blackmailing the state institutions in order to prevent legal action against him and his cronies.

The provincial minister asserted that Khan could no longer continue to mislead the youth as his true reality had been exposed before the public. “Imran Khan is upset with his colleagues because his efforts to stop the loan from the IMF were not successful.” Memon said Khan had done what he had to do and now it was the time, the national security organs of state take immediate action against him.