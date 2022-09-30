Ghurki named new PCJCCI chief

LAHORE: Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) on Thursday announced unopposed election of Moazzam Ghurki as its new president, whereas Fang Yulong and Hamza Khali were elected as senior vice president and vice president of the body respectively.

The chamber made the announcement at its 8th annual general meeting, held with outgoing PCJCCI president Wang Zihai and senior vice president Ehsan Choudhry.

As per its election results for the year 2022-2023, five new members have been elected on the vacant seats of the executive committee, whose names are Moazzam Ghurki, Saad Akbar Khan, Hamza Khalid, Fang Yulong, Syed Ali Raza Rizvi.

Speaking on the occasion, Ghurki acknowledged developments made under the presidency of Wang Zihai and vowed that he would utilise his business relations and expertise for progress of the chamber.