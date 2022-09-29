Bannu WSSC workers on strike for salaries

BANNU: Hundreds of employees of Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC), Bannu, continued the strike against the non-payment of salaries for the last two months.

“The company has not paid us our salaries for the past two months, which is not tolerable anymore for us,” Noor Ayaz Khan, the leader of the employees union of WSSC, said while speaking at a protest rally here on Wednesday.

The employees, holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans of their demands, took the protest rally from Purana Bail Godam and gathered outside the press club after passing through various bazaars in the city. The workers also demanded the reposting of the ex-chief executive officer of WSSC Tauqir Hussain Shah to put the company on the right track.

Noor Ayaz said that they had no other option but to boycott their duties to press the company high-ups for acceptance of their demand.

He said that their families were on the verge of starvation due to non-payment of salaries, adding that now shopkeepers were refusing to give daily use items without payment. Noor Ayaz alleged that officials of the district administration had failed to run the company smoothly, therefore, the former CEO should be reposted to tackle the situation.