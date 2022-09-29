DG FIA meets traders’ leaders

Islamabad : Director General (DG) of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Mohsin Hassan Butt has said that FIA is facilitating businessmen at every level to provide them protection to run their comfortably and peacefully, no one will be allowed to harass or threaten the businessmen, assured the business community while talking to prominent businessmen and former president of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Zafar Bakhtavari

on Wednesday.

Mohsin Butt pledged the business community of complete cooperation from the FIA. The DG FIA congratulated Zafar Bakhtawari and his sons Hasan Bakhtawari for being elected president of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Waqar Bakhtawari President Chakwal Chamber of Commerce and Industry and hoping that both of his sons will follow his footsteps to earn respect and owner in his community and to set paradigms by serving the community. Mohsin Hassan Butt, later, presented the souvenir to Zafar Bakhtavari for his keeping liaison between the government institutions and the business community.