Recovered goods handed over to owners

LAHORE:Transport Minister Muneeb Sultan Cheema has said due to the efforts of police, people sleep in their homes without worry.

Police risk their lives to protect lives and property of people, the minister said and added, “We appreciate the efforts of the police force and salute their sacrifices.” The minister was participating as a special guest at a ceremony held for handing over stolen goods to their owners in Sargodha.

The ceremony was organised under the chairmanship of DPO Muhammad Tariq Aziz in Police Lines. During the ceremony, the stolen goods recovered during one and a half months were handed over to the owners. MPAs, President and General Secretary District Bar Sargodha were present. Addressing the participants, Sultan Cheema said, “Today I feel happy sitting here with the policemen.”