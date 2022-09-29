Quality agri inputs stressed for more wheat growth

LAHORE:Availability of standardised agricultural inputs for upcoming wheat crop should be ensured in the market and the field staff should be deputed for provision of information to the farmers regarding modern production technology at the time of sowing.

This was stated by Secretary Agriculture, Punjab Ahmad Aziz Tarar, while presiding over a consultative meeting regarding the upcoming wheat crop here at Agriculture House on Wednesday.

On this occasion, Secretary Agriculture, Punjab gave approval for constituting a sub-committee under the chairmanship of Director General Agriculture (Extension) for effective monitoring and planning the campaign to “grow more wheat”.

Secretary Agriculture, Punjab Ahmad Aziz Tarar said that more production of wheat next year is very important for the country's food security because Punjab is the province with about 75 percent of country's wheat production and this year, there may be a decrease in wheat cultivation after the flood situation in other provinces, so our farmers need to be more aware in order to cultivate wheat in a national spirit.

Secretary Agriculture, Punjab Ahmad Aziz Tarar said that he himself will supervise the campaign to grow more wheat and any kind of negligence in this regard will not be tolerated. Secretary Agriculture, Punjab Ahmad Aziz Tarar directed the Director General Agriculture (Extension) to make aware the farmers about the approved varieties of wheat through media vans during wheat sowing campaign and ensure the availability of seeds of approved varieties for the upcoming crop of wheat on maximum area.

Special Secretary Agriculture (Marketing) Waqar Hussain, Director General Agriculture (Extension) Dr M Anjum Ali, Director General Agriculture Pest Warning Rana Faqir Ahmad, Director Agricultural Information M Rafiq Akhtar, Director Crop Reporting Abdul Qayyum and other senior officers participated in the meeting.