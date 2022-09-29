Babar regains third place

LAHORE: Pakistan captain Babar Azam has regained the third spot on the T20I batter’s rankings, which he lost just a week ago, thanks to his century in the second T20I against England in Karachi.
Meanwhile, Mohammad Rizwan has tightened his grip on the No.1 spot as he surged to 861 rating points following his sublime form in the series against England.
According to the released rankings by the International Cricket Council on Wednesday, Babar now has 799 rating points.
