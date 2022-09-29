‘Police working with govt for distribution of relief goods in flood victims’

Like several others who are working or contributing their services to the welfare of flood victims, the Sindh police department is also playing its role by help the victims to settle down and also providing other services, including foods and shelter.

Talking to The News, Dr Maqsood Ahmed, chief of the Sindh Police Security Division and also focal person appointed by the provincial police chief for flood operations, said that on the directives of Sindh Inspector General of Police Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon they were working jointly with government institutions and the scope of services of the Sindh Police had been widened, as they were not only ensuring the establishment of law and order but also standing by the flood victims in their difficult time and helping them in every possible way.

Dr Ahmed said that the Sindh Police had set up flood relief camps for the victims across Sindh, including Karachi. two central flood relief camps have been set up outside the SSU headquarters where a large number of citizens are donating food grains, medicines and other essential items, which are later delivered to the flood victims living in camps in Karachi and other parts.

Around 10,000 items, including ration bags, have been received so far at the central reliefcamps. Regarding medical facilities, Dr Maqsood Ahmed said that medical camps have been set up across the province, including Karachi. The Mobile Medical Unit of Special Security Unit (SSU) is visiting various medical camps wherein hundreds of people are examined daily and free medicines are distributed amongst the sick. The purpose of establishing the medical camps is to protect the flood victims from various diseases in this difficult time.

On a query, he said that the Police Crisis Management Centre has been established at the SSU Headquarters, which is in constant touch with various welfare organisations. It provides security and manpower during any emergency or relief operations, citizens can contact on the following numbers for aid and assistance.

Moreover, a convoy of trucks laden with relief goods for the flood victims was sent to different areas of Sindh from the SSU Headquarters on behalf of the Sindh Police. The goods were distributed among the flood victims.

Citizens donated the relief goods at the relief camps set up outside the SSU headquarters by the Security Division. The goods included drinking water, pulses, food grains, dry milk, biscuits, tea and beds.

More than 9,000 items, including ration bags, have been distributed among the affected people. He said that viewing protection of the flood victims from diseases living in the residential camps set up in Karachi, camps are regularly being sprayed with mosquito repellents and a healthy breakfast is prepared and distributed by the SSU in the residential camps set up for the flood victims on a daily basis.