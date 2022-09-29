Riaz uddin made SAI president

KARACHI: SITE Association of Industry (SAI) on Wednesday announced election of its office-bearers, naming Riaz Uddin, Abdul Kadir Bilwani, and Muhammad Hussain Moosani as new SAI president, senior vice president, and vice president respectively.

The announcement was made at the 58th annual general meeting of SAI, chaired by Saleem Parekh, chief coordinator and former president and election commissioner of SAI Tariq Yousuf.