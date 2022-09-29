Riaz uddin made SAI president

KARACHI: SITE Association of Industry (SAI) on Wednesday announced election of its office-bearers, naming Riaz Uddin, Abdul Kadir Bilwani, and Muhammad Hussain Moosani as new SAI president, senior vice president, and vice president respectively.
The announcement was made at the 58th annual general meeting of SAI, chaired by Saleem Parekh, chief coordinator and former president and election commissioner of SAI Tariq Yousuf.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation has hosted a two-day conference to celebrate the World Tourism...
KARACHI: The managing committee of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday unanimously elected Mohammad...
KARACHI: Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association has elected new office-bearers for the year 2022-23...
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market rose by Rs1,850 per tola on Wednesday.According to data released by All Sindh...
LONDON: The Bank of England stepped into Britain's bond market on Wednesday to stem a market rout, pledging to buy 65...
LAHORE: The increasing discontent among the public is the consequence of flawed statistics computed by the state. With...
Comments