PHMA elects new office-bearers

KARACHI: Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMA) has elected new office-bearers for the year 2022-23 including Muhammad Muhammad Babar Khan, Naseer Ahmad Butt, and Khizer Mehboob for central chairman, senior vice-chairman, and vice-chairman respectively, a statement said on Wednesday.

The PHMA executive committee members elected unopposed from southern zone include Khizer Mehboob, Altaf Hussain, Iftikhar Ashraf, Saleem Parekh, Mohammad Riaz Ahmed, Mahmood Nara, and Ayaz Ali, the association said in a release.

The other committee member who shall continue for their second year term are Abdul Rehman, Mohammad Babar Khan, Saqib Bilwani, Fawad Usman, Faisal Arshad Sheikh, Ali Murtaza Panju, and Irfan Zakaria Bawany.

Khizer Mehboob will also head its zonal committee as zonal chairman while Altaf Hussain and Iftikhar Ashraf has been elected zonal senior vice-chairman and zonal vice-chairman respectively.

From Northern zone newly elected PHMA executive committee members include Izhar ul Haq, Shafqat Mahmood, Khawaja Mushraf Iqbal, Muhammad Zanoon Nazir, Hazar Khan, Muhammad Amjad Khawaja, and Shaheen Tabassum.

The successful office bearers and executive committee member candidates were supported by the Export Development Group, headed by Muhammad Jawed Bilwani, the patron-in-chief of PHMA.