90 tonnes of relief goods for flood victims arrive from Indonesia

Sindh Labour and Human Resources Minister Saeed Ghani has said Indonesia has the largest population of Muslims in a country as its exceptional support for the calamity-hit people in Pakistan is highly praiseworthy.

He stated this on Tuesday as he received at the Karachi airport the first relief flight from Indonesia and welcomed Dr Muhadjir Effendy, the Indonesian coordinating minister for human development and culture, and other officials from Indonesia to take part in the flood relief efforts in Pakistan.

He was accompanied by Sindh Social Welfare Minister Sajid Jokhio, Indonesian Ambassador to Pakistan Adam M Tugio and Consul General in Karachi June Kuncoro Hadiningrat. The head of the National Disaster Management Agency of Indonesia, Lt-Gen Suharyanto, was also part of the visiting delegation.

Talking to media persons, Ghani, on behalf of the Pakistani nation, the federal government and the Sindh government expressed sincere gratitude to Indonesia for sending relief goods to the flood-hit people.

Ghani appreciated that a minister from Indonesia had come to Pakistan to lead the efforts of the Indonesian government to assist the disaster-hit people. He said the

Indonesian humanitarian assistance would go a long way to help and give courage to the disaster-stricken people in Pakistan to resume their normal lives.

He mentioned that people affected by severe floods in the country had been passing through massive troubling times. Ghani said the relief flight would go a long way to strengthen

the brotherly ties between Indonesia and Pakistan.

The Indonesian coordinating minister for human development and culture said that he had arrived in Pakistan along with a delegation from his country after receiving special directives from the president of Indonesia to take part in the flood relief drive.

He praised the brotherly ties between Indonesia and Pakistan based on global Islamic fraternal relations. He said the people and government of Indonesia deeply cared about the sufferings and hardships of the flood-hit people in Pakistan.

Dr Effendy said the Indonesian government would provide whatever humanitarian assistance was required to help out the flood victims in Pakistan. He said the Indonesian delegation had brought with them 90 tonnes of relief items on two special flights. The relief package includes clothes, medicines, sleeping bags, mosquito nets, tents, generators and other essential equipment for the disaster-hit people in Pakistan.

Later, the Indonesian delegation along with the Sindh ministers and Pakistani officials went to a makeshift shelter at a government-run school in Gulshan-e-Iqbal to meet flood victims and give them relief items.