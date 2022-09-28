Officials trained in improved service delivery

PESHAWAR: The officials of the devolved departments of the merged districts were trained to improve service delivery.

An official handout said that the GIZ Pakistan had organized the training workshops in collaboration with the Local Governance School and the Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to help implement the post-merger reforms in tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The training focused on planning, development, budget, accounts and local government system. The officials from North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Khyber, Kurram and Orakzai tribal districts attended the training workshops in Peshawar.