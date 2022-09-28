Officials trained in improved service delivery

PESHAWAR: The officials of the devolved departments of the merged districts were trained to improve service delivery.
An official handout said that the GIZ Pakistan had organized the training workshops in collaboration with the Local Governance School and the Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to help implement the post-merger reforms in tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The training focused on planning, development, budget, accounts and local government system. The officials from North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Khyber, Kurram and Orakzai tribal districts attended the training workshops in Peshawar.
LANDIKOTAL: Chief monk of Thailand and his disciples on Tuesday visited Shapola stupa and performed their religious...
MANSEHRA: The people of Saglu in the Upper Kohistan district have refused to vacate their houses acquired for the Dasu...
HARIPUR: Wapda Chairman Lt-Gen Sajjad Ghani on Tuesday said that Tarbela Dam was contributing to the economic...
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority held a workshop for the officials of government departments from...
TAKHTBHAI: The annual elections for the office-bearers of the Mardan Chamber of Commerce and Industry were held on...
SWABI: The 771 special force officers, who recently completed training at the Police Training School Swabi, would...
Comments