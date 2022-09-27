Rabi-ul-Awwal crescent not sighted

QUETTA: Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad on Monday evening announced that the Rabi-ul-Awwal’s crescent was not sighted and Eid Miladun Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) would be celebrated on Sunday, October 9, 2022. He said the Rabi-ul-Awwal 1, 1444 AH shall commence from Wednesday, September 28, 2022. He said the committee did not receive any testimony of Rabi-ul-Awwal’s crescent sighting from any part of the country. Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad chaired the meeting along with the Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee members in Quetta.
