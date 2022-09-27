 
Tuesday September 27, 2022
World

Turkey files protest with Greece, US in islands row

By AFP
September 27, 2022

ISTANBUL: Turkey on Monday summoned the Greek ambassador and sent a protest note to Washington over Greece’s alleged deployment of US armoured vehicles on two Aegean islands near the Turkish coast.

The Turkish foreign ministry told the Greek envoy that Athens should "stop violations" and respect the non-military status the islands were assigned by international law, the Anadolu state news agency reported.

