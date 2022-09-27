PhD thesis defended

PESHAWAR: Dr Sehrish Khan, daughter of late Ajmal Khan, has defended her PhD thesis and has become the first PhD scholar in the Katlang subdivision of Sharqi Baizi in the Mardan district.

She completed her research work under the supervision of Riasat Ali Khan and defended her thesis at the Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan.Dr Sehrish Khan is the younger sister of Naeem Khan, president Petroleum Dealers Association, and niece of Hidayatullah Khan, central president of the PIA employees union, and Shoaib Yousafzai.She is presently associated with Gift University Gujranwala as a lecturer.