Dozens arrested for occupying land

Rawalpindi: The police on Monday arrested dozens of accused for occupying valuable lands in Chontra and Chakri areas of the city.

Talking to APP, Superintendent of Police, Saddar Division Ahmed Zanir Cheema said operations were being conducted on daily basis against the illegal land mafia, drug dealers, notorious gangs and miscreants having illegal weapons, in Chontra and Chakri areas.

The dozens of suspects held for occupying valuable land of the citizens, whereas a huge cache of weapons was also recovered from their possession. SP Ahmed Zanir Cheema said that criminals had set up their hubs in some places and on the orders of the City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari, a crackdown was launched in these areas. However, more than 100 criminals were arrested during the last one month and huge quantity of arms, drugs, stolen vehicles, motorcycles were seized during different raids.