Partly cloudy, humid weather forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with hot and humid conditions was prevailed in the City here on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that moist currents were penetrating upper parts of the country. They predicted that mainly dry weather was likely to prevail over most parts of the country while hot in central and southern parts.

However, isolated rain-thunderstorm was expected in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Rainfall was recorded in several cities, including Karor, Jhang, Okara, Noorpur Thal, Toba Tek Singh, Sahiwal, Kasur, Bhakkar, Narowal, Sialkot, Dera Ismael Khan, Malam Jabba, Mardan, Balakot, Kakul, Muzaffarabad, Babusar, Astore, Skardu and Bagrote. Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi where mercury reached 41°C while in

Lahore, it was 30.2°C and minimum was 22.7°C.