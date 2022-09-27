World Cleanup Day celebrated

KARACHI: Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited (PMPKL) has celebrated the World Cleanup Day by conducting awareness sessions, anti-littering drive, and tree plantation in Sahiwal, in collaboration with a humanitarian and development organisation Pak Mission Society, a statement said on Monday.

During the cleanup drive, over 90 kilogram of trash was collected from the litter hotspot, which was then sent ahead for proper disposal. To help restore and rejuvenate the surrounding environment, more than 100 trees were also planted in the vicinity, the company said.

The organiser said it mobilised around 250 volunteers to participate in the anti-littering drive, and engaged around 400 people to educate them on criticality of climate action and to reinforce concept of working to improvement the environment.

Speaking on the occasion, Faisal Mushtaq, manufacturing director at PMPKL said given recent climate crisis in the country, immediate action were needed to reverse, or at least control the climate effects.