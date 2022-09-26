Steps on for solar energy project, cheap gas from Russia: minister

FAISALABAD: State Minister for Petroleum Senator Dr Musadik Malik has said that gas supply will be provided to the industry equal to or more than last year in the coming winter.

He was addressing the annual general meeting of the Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA). During the function, Rs 5 million worth cheque was given to the minister for flood victims by the PTEA. In the general meeting, Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Commerce and Industries Rana Ahsan Afzal Khan, former state minister Talal Chaudhry, patron chief of PTEA Khurram Mukhtar and others were also present.

Dr. Musadik Malik said that in order to avoid the reduction in exports, gas rationing for industry and domestic consumers was also being considered. He said that the work was being done for obtaining 10,000 megawatts of solar energy as well as obtaining cheap gas from Russia through a pipeline.

He said that the government was working to improve the future of Pakistan instead of pleasing the voters. Rana Ahsan Afzal Khan said that he supports the import of cotton from India to save the local industry from crisis.

Khurram Mukhtar said that the government should start working on meeting the energy needs of the textile industry in winter.

CRICKET CHAMPIONSHIP: The Central Punjab School Cricket Championship will be played from September 28 to October 11.

As many as 19 teams from the district would participate in the event. The championship matches would be played at Bohranwali Ground, Divisional Public School Cricket Ground, Saeed Ajmal Cricket Ground, Jhang Road and High Performance Cricket Centre Shahbaz Nagar. Seven teams from Tehsil City, two from Sadar, three from Jaranwala, and two each from Tandlianwala, Samundri and Chak Jhumra were participating in the championship.